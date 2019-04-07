The Association of Carers is on the lookout for a new volunteer driver to help other volunteers who are unable to drive or don’t have access to a vehicle to get to their volunteering roles. Cost of mileage for the full round trip reimbursed so volunteer drivers are not out of pocket.

• For more information email [email protected]

• Details about our other roles visit https://do-it.org/organisations/association-

of-carers



