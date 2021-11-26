The Refugee Buddy Project will be holding their popular Christmas Fair on 4 December 2021. After a gap of one year, the event returns for 2021 hosted by the Hastings Museum and Art Gallery.

There will be something for everybody, with stallholders including:

• The Herby Witch: candles, soaps, essential oil products

• Kate Gritton: oil paintings

• Jane Walsh: ceramics mugs, bowls, jugs, etc

• Sassy Luke: artwork; prints, cards

• Ruth Charman: jewellery, calligraphy art, trinkets

• Anne Wingfield: jewellery

• Khadiga Otteli: Sudanese cakes and pastries.

Also available to buy is the audio project by Simon James, I Feel You Like Home, released to coincide with the All In The Same Storm: Pandemic Patchwork Stories exhibition at The De La Warr Pavilion. The audio project, containing 11 postcards and 8 tracks, is beautifully presented in a tin covered with hand-printed, block-on-hessian cloth, designed by the amazing Non-Format design.

The fair opens at 10am and at 3.30pm there will be a talk by Issam Kourbaj, whose work is currently exhibited at the Gallery as part of the Crossings: Community and Refuge exhibition, co-curated by The Refugee Buddy Project. Come and hear the artist speak about his profound and poignant boat installation. Free tickets are available at www.eventbrite.co.uk by searching for Issam Kourbaj.

The Refugee Buddy Project Hastings, Rother & Wealden started in 2017 with the aim of matching local volunteer buddies to newly arriving refugees in Hastings and St Leonards. In the four years since it began, it has expanded to support all people seeking refuge across Hastings, Rother and Wealden through a combination of one-to-one peer support, buddying, activities and frontline support.

So come along and make a start on your Christmas shopping; enjoy a mulled wine or hot chocolate, a Christmas fair and a social gathering. Proceeds from sales on the day will go to supporting the work of the Buddy Project.

• For entrance to the Museum and Christmas fair you will need to book your free admission ticket at www.hmag.org.uk/aboutus/bookyourvisit



We hope you have enjoyed reading this article. The future of our volunteer led, non-profit publication would be far more secure with the aid of a small donation. You can also support local journalism by becoming a friend of HIP. It only takes a minute and we would be very grateful.

