Local organisations love to think everybody knows who they are, what they stand for and why they are the best at what they do. Here at HIP, we’re pretty much the same except we realise there are still some people in Hastings who don’t even know we exist; and although our editorial meetings are open to all, there still remains a barrier that prevents ‘all’ coming along – thankfully.

And so to the HIP Social. Not just a one-off but something we hope to have on a regular basis. Miss this one and you can come to the next (but try not to miss it anyway). It’s not just a chance to meet the HIP team but also an opportunity to network with some of Hastings’ finest: readers, writers, advertisers, creatives, service providers – as well as anyone who wants to

get their story out there – and for aspiring section editors there’s a co-edit vacancy in the community section.

The HIP Social is this coming week on Tuesday 4th June at 5pm, but there are no tickets on the door so check now to see if there are any left. The £5 entrance fee is a small contribution to helping HIP continue; at the same time some scrummy free buffet food is being offered by Graze on Grand to show their support as well as a ‘splash and dash’ deal on their wine – while it lasts.

So come down to the seafront in St Leonards and meet the team that bring you the paper every two weeks.

• Tickets via Facebook @hastingsindependentpress



