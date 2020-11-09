During this second lockdown, HIP would love to support local shops offering delivery/online shopping during November with a #shoplocal list.



Stay off Amazon and shop local for Christmas! If you are an independent business, shop or creator from Hastings and St Leonard’s get in touch! To register interest, drop us an email [email protected]

Art

(inc ceramics, sculpture, painting, greetings cards)

Art Hastings – Launching 12th December

[email protected]

arthastings.co.uk

Artisan products, limited edition pieces, original artworks and fine art prints from emerging local artists.

Collection from East Sussex College Hastings.

Cherry Pie Lane

cherrypielane.co.uk

@cherrypielane

Large selection of cards, postcards and prints including some related to Hastings.

Via the postal service.

The Clay Den

theclayden.com

@licyclaydenceramics and @benjamin_beckett

Sculpture made by Licy Clayden and Benjamin Beckett-wide range of designs.

Order from website.



Turn The Tide

@turnthetidehastings

Items from 50+ local people who make, create, design or have a small business themselves.

Offering collection and delivery with orders placed on their social media. They will be doing daily posts on social media with window displays showcasing items that can be bought..

Unit 33

[email protected]

@unit33hastings

Book bindery with an art supply store, we sell paper, card, marbled wrapping paper, hand-marbled paper, books, stationary, boxes, prints, cards.

Jewellery

Julie Kirk Jewellery

[email protected]

@juliekirkjewellery

https://juliekirkjewellery.com

Hastings based artist making jewellery.

Free signed delivery via post or can hand deliver if requested.

Tiny Treat Boutique

[email protected]

@tinytreatboutique

Tinytreatboutique.etsy.com

Miniature cake based jewellery and make your own kits.

The Gingerbread House kit is especially good for Christmas!

Fabrics

Missy Mop Fabrics

[email protected]

@missymopfabrics

www.missymopfabrics.co.uk

Deadstock dress fabrics.

Free delivery within Hastings & St Leonards.

Clothing and accessories

Courthouse Cooperative

@courthousecooperative

An eclectic group of collectors, makers and menders offering items for the body, home and garden.

Order from social media, click and collect available.

O Moon

[email protected]

@_o_moon

omoon.co.uk

Sustainable, ethical, handmade, recycled, repurposed childrenswear clothing.

Om Pom Pom

[email protected]

@ompompom

www.ompompom.com

Local designer maker; scarves, hats, cushion covers and more.

Collection from home studio to collect on the doorstep or can deliver.

St Leonards Modern Goods

[email protected]

@stleonardsmoderngoods https://www.stleonardsonline.com/collections/modern-goods

British made leather accessories for men and women.

Mames Place Hastings

www.mamesplace.co.uk

@mamesplacehastings

Pre-loved clothing for women and men plus additional accessories.

Sea Whistle

[email protected]

@sea_whistle

Sustainable clothes for children.

Direct message on Instagram to place an order.

Sea Whistle are offering click and collect, post out and local delivery.

Gift wrapping options also available.

Homeware/household supplies

Butlers Emporium

@butlersemporium3

https://butlers-emporium.square.site

All sorts available perfect for gifting including cards, soap, homewares, jewellery and clothes.

Order through the website and will be offering postage and pick-up.

Dyke and Dean

@dykeanddean

www.dykeanddean.com

A range of stylish household supplies/accessories perfect for those looking to re-decorate.

Order through the website (local delivery and collection available).

Merchant Malloy

@merchantmalloy

www.merchantmalloy.com

Whimsical hand-printed accessories and homewares.

Order from website -she will dispatch in 1-3 days.

Deliver locally as a free service and free postage to the UK.

Milk + Hustle

[email protected]

@Milkandhustle – No website yet.

A range of goods from UK based creators, including ceramics, jewellery, prints, soap, accessories. Also, coffee and coffeebeans.

Message via Instagram (Milkandhustle) to order and they will hand deliver.

Pass Muster

[email protected]

@passmustertrading – No website yet.

Shop and workshop that sells restored furnitue, homewares, gifts and art. Will be posting on Instagram and offering collection from the shop along with local delivery. Customers can also email them with requests.

Purdy Glass & Mirror Designs

www.purdyshop.com

Decorative handmade mirrors and glass for your home and garden. Many colourful designs, some inspired by the local landscape and architecture.

Click and Collect or local delivery available.

Sherbet Linen

[email protected]

@sherbetlinen

www.sherbetlinen.com

Candles, gift sets, room sprays.

Wallpaper by Deborah Bowness

[email protected]

www.deborahbowness.com/shop

wallpaper designs.

Willow Weaver

[email protected]

@juliegurrwillowweaver

www.willowweaver.com/shop

Hand-made willow baskets.

Order through the online shop, delivery is 3-5 days if in stock or email Julie to enquire about out of stock orders.

Gifts

Hobbilicious Services

[email protected]

@sales.hobbilicious

www.hobbilicious.com

Personalised gifts – MDF, craft board and mylar stencils.

Local delivery or by post.

Paisley and Friends

[email protected]

@paisleyandfriends

http://www.paisleyandfriends.co.uk

A colourful shop in the heart of St Leonards-on-Sea, selling cards, gifts, accessories and clothing, supplied by small businesses and individual designer makers.

For delivery order form website: paisleyandfriends.co.uk or for click and collect options email.

Plants

Simply Garden

@simply_garden

www.simplygarden.org

Beautiful array of houseplants and plant accessories.

Waterworks Plant Company

@waterworks_plant_co

Unit 32, Britannia Enterprise Centre (the yard near Morrinsons)

Indoor plants, outdoor plants, bulbs, planters, plant theatres, all sorts of items for your houseplants or garden.

Has authorisation as garden centre status to open on Fridays and Saturdays 10.30am to 3pm. Offering a delivery service in Hastings or St Leonards.

Records and Books

The Bookkeeper Bookshop

facebook.com/thebookkeeperbookshop1066/

Family-run bookshop selling secondhand books and new books by local authors.

Until they re-open, contact them anytime on 07885370012/ 07807136641 or through social media for book enquiries, collections and free deliveries (Weds, Thurs, Fri) in St Leonards and Hastings.

Printed Matter Bookshop

[email protected]

@printedmatterhastings

www.printedmatterhastings.co.uk

Click & collect service available from the shop on Thursday – Saturdays. Select ‘Collect from Store’ or email customer orders.

Wow and Flutter

[email protected]

@wowandflutterhastings

Records, comics, art and coffee. Visit their Discogs page for rarities.

Online vouchers available via email.

Collection from the shop every Saturday, socially distancing. Free local delivery if requested.

Drinks

Eve Apple Press

www.eveapplepress.co.uk

www.facebook.com/eveapplepress

Apple juice. St Leonards 6 packs @ £20 (750ml) and 330ml bottles available.

Local delivery and collection.

Rumbustian

Rumbustian.co.uk

Selection of rums from around the world.

Online sales, deliveries and shop collection.

