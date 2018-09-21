Seaview, a local award-winning organisation focussed on the needs of those who are homeless or insecurely housed in Hastings and St Leonards, is organising this year’s annual Big Sleep event.

Swap your bed for a sleeping bag and give a homeless person a chance of a better future. Hastings favourites, Bobby Fuego’s Fat Fingers of Funk and The Haystingers will provide free entertainment between 8.00 and 10.00pm, hosted by TV and Radio Presenter Kevin Devine. The sleep out, a ticketed event, commences at 10.00 pm in a cardboard city on the Stade. An unplugged intimate set, exclusively for those sleeping out, will take place around the brazier with award winning blues man King Size Slim. A soup run will be provided with hot drinks available throughout the night. Porridge will be served the following morning. Tickets for the sleep out are free but you do need to fundraise a minimum of £25.

• For more information, visit: thebigsleephastings.com

We hope you have enjoyed reading this article. The future of our volunteer led, non-profit publication would be far more secure with the aid of a small donation. It only takes a minute and we would be very grateful.