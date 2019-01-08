Hastings Arts Forum



Come and help support a much-valued local resource.

The Arts Forum is experiencing a big financial crisis and needs help to ensure it continues giving the unique service provided to local artists. Two main fundraising events to help the Forum will take place in January: a raffle and a goods sale.



The raffle (which has already raised over £600) will be drawn on January 25th at 8pm with more than 25 great prizes to be won: free meals at local restaurants, vouchers for local shops and businesses and one-to-one tuition in printmaking, yoga, painting and garden design.



There will also be a sale on the 19th offering quality goods, such as lovely organic soap (a top seller at the Creative Christmas show) materials and unusual clothes. Expect to find mulled wine, teas and coffees, light lunches and yummy cakes. Raffle tickets will also be available. The sale will be held at The Arts Forum, 36 Marina St Leonards (under Marine Court) on January 19th from 12-4pm.



Any volunteers hoping to assist are very welcome, as are donations of quality items for the stalls. Volunteers are needed to make quiches and cakes, and to help price goods before the sale. People are also required on the day to serve customers. When it comes to gift donations: we want unusual clothes – adult’s and children’s; books, especially art books; art and craft materials; unwanted Christmas gifts; fabrics and unusual household items.



The Arts Forum has been open for 15 years with virtually no outside funding. As ‘Galleries’ magazine commented: “Every town should have one!”



Please contact Rachel or Robin Holtom with offers of help and goods. Call 01424 437652 or 07397794879. Alternatively email [email protected] .



