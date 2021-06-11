The Posh Bus is a converted open top Routemaster bus that houses an exciting local sightseeing tour and a glamorous roving variety show for local older folk.

Patrons from The Posh Club in their 90s, 80s, 70s and 60s will brave the elements and board the open top deck in a series of tours across the South-East and London. The Hastings tour was on Wednesday and Thursday last week, kicking of a new season of Posh entertainment.





Diamond Dolly with other volunteers





Posh Bus takes off along seafront

Diamond Dolly (Parton) entertained the passengers as staff and volunteers host in role as bus conductors, roving waiters and tour guides to welcome the glammed-up hoi polloi to this top deck teahouse and outdoor cabaret theatre.

The current season at St John the Evangelist Hall, Pevensey Road runs on Fridays from 11th June 2021, 12noon-3pm. Tickets £5, booking: 07848 831 290

• For more information visit theposhclub.co.uk/clubs/hastings



We hope you have enjoyed reading this article. The future of our volunteer led, non-profit publication would be far more secure with the aid of a small donation. You can also support local journalism by becoming a friend of HIP. It only takes a minute and we would be very grateful.

