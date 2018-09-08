Polite Pets at the Vets is a 4 week tailored workshop for both dog and owner. It will be providing the tools to help you know what to expect from a visit to the vets and make it a more pleasant experience. This workshop requires dogs that are comfortable with other dogs and fully vaccinated. The cost of the workshop is £75.

Sessions will be starting on Tuesday 11th September. They will be held from 7.30-8.30 at Blacklands Church Hall, Laton Road, TN34.

Contact Nicky at Your Pet Nurse 07846546186/[email protected] yourpetnurse.com, or Julie at Puppy School Hastings on 07779409290/[email protected] puppyschoolhastings.com

