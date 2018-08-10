St Michael’s Hospice

St Michael’s Hospice is looking for a poster pup to feature on their event publicity and poster for their new event ‘Wag This Way’. The Hospice is encouraging dog owners to send them their best photos of their beautiful four legged friends showing off their pawsome personalities. The only rule is that all dogs need to be outside – they don’t mind where.

Entries should be submitted by email to [email protected] with the subject line ‘Poster Pup’ – closing date Wednesday 15th August (at 5pm). A Hospice team will then shortlist the photos, and the finalists will be posted on the Hospice Facebook page for your votes.

The winning pooch will feature on the Wag this Way event poster and publicity surrounding this new event which is taking place on Sunday 7th October at Rye Nature Reserve. It will be a fun 5K walk and is the perfect excuse to get together with friends, show off your canine companions and enjoy this beautiful area of Sussex. Save the date and keep an eye out for the official launch and get snapping!

St Michael’s Hospice provide holistic care and support for all those throughout Hastings and Rother affected by a progressive life-limiting illness or bereavement. Their specialist care and clinical teams deliver supportive care, symptom control and support to patients and families through their 22-bed Hospice, Day Services, Hospice at Home service, Bereavement Support and Hospice Neighbours. Operating for over 30 years they aim to deliver exceptional standards of palliative care and provide a responsive service that supports choice and independence. The Hospice operates a Donation Centre in St Leonards on Sea and 10 retail shops in Battle, Bexhill on Sea, Hastings, Ore, Rye, Sidley and St Leonards on Sea, stocking items from second hand clothes and baby wear to furniture and St Michael’s Hospice merchandise and much more.

They need to raise over £12,000 every day to run the Hospice, and are keen to accept donations to help their cause.