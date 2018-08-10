Bluebell Ridge

Over the summer holidays Bluebell Ridge are running the pawfect project for any young animal lover. The RSPCA Branch is asking children to draw or paint a picture of a cat or a dog and return it to the Bluebell Ridge Centre with their name, age and contact details on the back of their entry.

Nikki Hawes, Income Generation and Marketing Officer for the Branch, said “The lucky winner will receive two tickets to the Jerwood Gallery in Hastings, great art materials and a VIP tour of Bluebell Ridge, who rescue and rehome over 200 cats in Hastings and Rother each year.”

Children between the ages of 4 and 15 years may apply and the closing date is Monday 3rd September 2018. The winner and two runners-up will be announced in September.

Art entries can be sent or taken to Bluebell Ridge, Chowns Hill, Hastings TN35 4PA. The centre is open every day, except Thursdays from 11am until 3pm. For full details, please visit www.bluebellridge.org.uk

Bluebell Ridge is owned and operated by the Sussex East and Hastings Branch of the RSPCA. It is a separate charity within the national body and is entirely self-funded. Each year the Branch has to raise over £150,000 to keep the cattery open.

• For more information please contact Nikki Hawes on 01424 752121.