By Meningitis Now

Dogs and their owners are taking the lead to help fight meningitis. The UK’s top meningitis charity Meningitis Now has today launched its new pooch-friendly fundraiser Wag for Meningitis and you’d be barking to miss it.

Four-legged friends can Walk and Give (WAG) for the charity anytime, anywhere – all they need is you.WAG for Meningitis is a brilliant way to include your pup in the fight against the deadly disease. Meningitis Now Community Fundraiser Leah Wynn explained that participants just needed to help their dog set up a JustGiving page, and guarantee raising a minimum of £30. Every dog that completes the challenge will be awarded their very own certificate of paw-ticipation.

“Walking your pup is already part of most dog-owners’ day, so this is an excellent way to raise money for a great cause at the same time,” Leah said. “If you can’t commit to doing 30 walks there are plenty of other ways you can join in – from baking doggy treats and setting up your own barkery, to throwing a puppy party for your dog’s canine pals… Just remember that every penny raised will be put towards fighting meningitis and supporting all of those who have been impacted by this terrible disease.”

WAG was partly inspired by five-year-old lurcher Macey, who became the campaign’s mascot after herself fighting off meningitis. Rescue-dog Macey will be following the progress of the WAG walkers from her newly found forever home in Shropshire.

Meningitis Now is working towards a future where no one in the UK loses their life to meningitis and everyone affected gets the support they need.

• For more information and to donate visit www.MeningitisNow.org

