This year’s ‘Streets’ festival kicked off with Streets of Battle on 10th July at Battle Abbey School, in the garden of the former Yesterdays’ World. Visitors enjoyed four hours of free entertainment with a rousing start from Dende Nation Samba Drummers who brought their powerful, rhythmic beats to Battle. The festival showcased an array of street theatre including Bambolina and Dodo, Hodman and Sally, and Dolly Delicious.

Bambolina and Dodo by Circus of Two

CREDIT: Alice Denny

Another chance for free entertainment takes place in the Streets of Bexhill – Devonshire Square and Devonshire Road – on Saturday 24th July with engaging acts like Zelva the giant tortoise, the amazing Circo Rum Baba and their Medieval Tower, plus the enchanting Floris in her Flower Globe. Fair Play’s Animal Crackers are sure to capture some great live footage for their own spin on a ‘wildlife’ documentary which should have audiences in fits of laughter.

Animal Crackers

Students from Active Arts and Hastings & Bexhill Mencap, in conjunction with Inside Out Theatre, will also be performing – their works Catwalk of Emotions and Carrot Capers are captivating and thought-provoking.

The ‘Streets’ festival celebrates both these towns, bringing free outdoor entertainment for shoppers, traders and tourists to enjoy quality and fun performances from 11.00am-3.00pm on Saturdays during spring and early summer.

• For more information, check facebook.com/battlestreetarts and look out for flyers in local businesses around town.



