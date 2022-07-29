Last year festivities were still held back by Covid chaos. This year’s Carnival Week sees all of Hastings’ messy miscellany and excited delight return in full force. Favourites are the Bike and Pram races (think mini floats and booze rather than pushchairs and kids) and an unbridled Grand Procession at the end of the week, with this year’s theme ‘Kings and Queens’. But the Carnival Week has too many various and excellent events to mention here. From “Guess the Weight of the Cheese” to wonderful live music on the Stade, exhibitions, parties and themed walks all over town, and the Old Town Gurning Competition – in memory of Popeye, a local sailor and spinach enthusiast.

Celebrations kick off this Friday 29th with the Old Town Criers Competition. Anyone can join in to try and beat the reigning champion – just stumble over from the Jenny Lind to the steps of St Clements’ Church.

• The Week runs from 29th July to 7th August and is run by local groups the Old Town Preservation Society and Old Town Carnival Association. Make sure you check out the full programme on www.oldtowncarnivalweek.co.uk, also available at the Hastings History House, Tourist Information Centre, and many Old Town shops.



