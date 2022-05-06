By Ben Cornwell

Theatre Nation, a small professional theatre company based in Hastings, has launched a Crowdfunder to help fund their three-year project, This Godot is a Cult. The company collaborated with internationally acclaimed theatre director, David Glass for the project. The ambitious programme of activities and workshops starts with Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot and will run through to Spring 2024 with a final production of Beckett’s play, Endgame.

Theatre Nation was founded five years ago by its Artistic Director, Patrick Kealey ─ who has been in the theatre business for more than forty years as an actor, writer, producer and director. He is particularly keen on exploring theatre that engages new writers and unheard voices. The company launched their first production, Hamlet, in 2018 with the unique creative decision of casting a female lead to play the titular role.

They have since performed several different productions, and in 2019, plans were underway for Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot to be Theatre Nation’s next project. The show was scheduled to open on 25 March 2020 at the White Rock Theatre. Unfortunately, Covid had other ideas and threw us all into a national lockdown. But the theatre company decided they wouldn’t let this project die; two years later, Waiting for Godot will finally be opening on 5 June at Trinity Theatre in Tunbridge Wells. It will then move on to The Stables in Hastings for several performances between 7-11 June.

The Crowdfunder will help the charity resource their many upcoming productions. But it will also allow them to continue to offer opportunities to train and mentor young and emerging artists. Theatre Nation has two strands to their scheme for younger performers. Their first programme provides paid professional opportunities for young people looking to get their foot on the theatrical career ladder ─ whether that be on stage as an actor, off stage as a producer and director or working behind the scenes. The other aims to give young people who may not have experienced live theatre before the opportunity to watch professional theatre productions in the local area.

Theatre Nation’s Campaign Manager, Mark Curry, told HIP that it is “absolutely vital” that we encourage more young people to get involved and interested in theatre and the creative arts.

“If you don’t encourage young people to enjoy and experience live theatre, you end up with a situation where the audience gets older, greyer and fewer. The audiences and performers must reflect the communities they serve.”

He added, “Theatre Nation is about helping, supporting and challenging those that are interested in the performing arts. Whether that be because they aspire to do it professionally and make a living out of it, or simply because they want to do it just for fun.”

• If you would like to donate or find out more about their Crowdfunder, visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/this-godot-is-a-cult



