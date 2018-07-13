Members of SoCo Artists were set the challenge of responding to either particular objects

or the idea of ‘collecting’ in whatever way they chose. 14 artists were eventually selected to develop their work, and the results are now on display. From fossils to Samurai armour, and seaside souvenirs to the American Plains, inspiration has come from every corner of the museum, resulting in some impressive and intriguing paintings, textiles and mixed media works.

• Entry is free and more information about each work is available in the Museum shop. Artists will conduct a free tour of the exhibition on 21st July at 2pm and 15th September

at 11am.

