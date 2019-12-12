The country’s steepest working funicular railway, in Rock-a-Nore Road, Hastings Old Town, will be open 26th December for anyone wanting some fresh air up on the East Hill.

PICTURE: Kevin Boorman

Kevin Boorman, marketing manager for Hastings Borough Council, which owns and operates the lift, explained that: “Because this [West Hill] lift is closed for essential repair work at the moment we have decided to open the East Hill lift instead.

“With a number of other local attractions now opening on Boxing Day we hope to get a lot of passengers who are out to enjoy the Old Town, or just want to get some exercise and walk off their Christmas dinner.

He added that: “The views from the top of the lift are stunning.”



