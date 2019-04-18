East Sussex College sets out to prepare the best acts.

After the success of last year’s show, the College is looking for four acts (solo artists or groups) to perform on the Sunday and Monday (5th and 6th) of the May Bank Holiday, and potentially at the South of England Show on Thursday 5th, Friday 6th, or Saturday 7th June.

Spring Live! ESC Music Stage 2018

The competition to find these four acts will be conducted by remote audition. It is open to local school and college students across Sussex. Auditions can be submitted in audio and video files or via links to Soundcloud and YouTube channels. All auditions should be sent to [email protected] by Friday 26th April.

The prize package includes performing at the spring show in May, but also a free recording session in the ESC Live Lounge and the opportunity to perform in front of thousands at the South of England Show in June.

Competition judges will contact the successful four by Monday 29th April 2019 and inform them about which day they will be performing. However, winners should ensure that they are available on both dates in May.

Nigel Ryan, School Liaison Officer at ESC and South East coordinator for the Royal Society of Arts, said: “The two events in May and June are expected to attract a combined audience of more than 75,000 people, so this competition is the perfect platform to get your name out there as an up and coming artist.”



We hope you have enjoyed reading this article. The future of our volunteer led, non-profit publication would be far more secure with the aid of a small donation. It only takes a minute and we would be very grateful.

