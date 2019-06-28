By Alison Cooper

Transition Town Hastings (TTH), re-formed in 2015 with the intention of creating a more connected, healthier and more self-sufficient community, have been working on an exciting new and colourful community project: a seaside-themed mosaic, designed and crafted completely by the people of Hastings and St Leonards.

Site of the mosaic

PICTURE: Rod Webb

The mosaic will be located at Warrior Square Station and come July 2019, “Meet you by the Mosaic” may be the rallying cry of St Leonard’s visitors and local residents alike if the determination of TTH is anything to go by.

The idea emerged as Transition Town Hastings slowly transformed the visual, cultural and potential landscape around Warrior Square Station by creating a fruit, herb and vegetable community garden. Their passion to grow and see the area literally blossom has already spilled out around the Italianate building and its environs in the form of litter picking and sowing wild-flower seeds.

Now it’s time to transforming the ugly, concrete wall – laid bare by the removal of two vandalised and seedy (excuse the pun) telephone boxes – into a gloriously vibrant ‘Welcome to St Leonards’ mosaic!

TTH are employing a professional mosaic maker, Emma Harding, who will lead on a series of workshops, inviting local schools, the Seaview Wellbeing project, Gizmo DIY Theatre Company and the general public to design and complete the mosaic.

These workshops will all take place at Zoom Arts (part of the station building), thereby supporting another voluntary group and bringing it to the attention of more people. Workshops to create the mosaic will take place 10th-19th July. EVERYONE WELCOME! Public sessions are 2.30-4.30 during the week, Saturday 1.00-4.00, Sunday and final Friday 10.00-12.30 and 1.30-4.00.

We are very excited about the community truly taking ownership of this piece of art, loving and protecting it as part of caring for the whole area.

• For more information about Transition Town Hastings, to sign up to become a member or to donate, please go to: transitiontownhastings.org.uk, contact Alison Cooper 07951 182254 or email [email protected]



