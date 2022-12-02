By Caf Fean, Neighbourhood Stories Coordinator, Hastings Commons

Calling all technophiles, technophobes … and those of an inquisitive disposition.

The Observer Building is hosting a series of Meet the OBX info sessions from Monday 5 to Friday 9 December.

As you may or may not know, the Observer Building is home to a creative technology and digital arts hub – the ‘OBX’. This hub was responsible for the People of Hastings 3D project and exhibition over the summer (see Portrait of a Town HIP Issue 210). Now the team are opening their doors to satisfy your tech curiosity.

Ever seen a 3D scanner doing its thing? Maybe you’ve wondered: “what actually is a 3D printer?” Or you’ve heard all this talk of 5G and asked – “how might technology and digital ‘stuff’ help or hinder our futures?”

Well, that’s what this event is for: the OBX team will be on hand to answer your tech questions and tell you more about what the hub offers. But not only that.

This open consultation at the Observer Building invites local organisations, businesses, artists, musicians, creatives, technologists – anyone who has an interest – to help define the future of the OBX and hopefully benefit from its ongoing activities. Such benefits could include access to space, fast data, opportunities for collaborations, and the chance to share expertise.

The Observer building is part of what is now known as Hastings Commons, the collection of buildings that also includes Rock House and Eagle House (AKA the Common Room). The Commons is trying a different approach to building development and community engagement. Its spaces are community-led, and will eventually be 100% community-owned.

The OBX is a community-driven project that aims to explore the opportunities presented by creative technology in building stronger communities. Over the coming years it will be collaboratively producing projects that operate broadly in the field of creative technology: VR, Video, Interactivity, Art, Programming, A.I., Printing, Making, Robotics, Augmented performance, 3D, Music and much, much more!

But above all the OBX wants to know how the people of Hastings can make best use of its resources, and wants you to get involved. If you are interested in taking part or just want to find out more you can book a slot on the Eventbrite page. Search Meet the OBX.

• The week will conclude on Friday 9 December at 6.00pm with a Tech Social in the OB Bar and a tour of the new Observer Building.

• For more information email [email protected] or phone 01424 230222.



We hope you have enjoyed reading this article. The future of our volunteer led, non-profit publication would be far more secure with the aid of a small donation. You can also support local journalism by becoming a friend of HIP. It only takes a minute and we would be very grateful.

