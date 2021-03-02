By Kirsty Grennan and Megan Cronin

To celebrate International Women’s Day on 8th March, Women’s Voice is inviting the community to make decorated hearts to hang on trees in their local area. Hearts can be made of any material – card, fabric, photos – and should carry a message or slogan.

This latest project by Women’s Voice, called The Heart of Women’s Voices, aims to highlight the shocking and increasing levels of violence and abuse towards women, particularly during lockdown. It aims to start a visual conversation about an issue which is known but can swiftly be forgotten in the deluge of pandemic news.

The hearts will bear messages and information on where to seek help, whilst reinforcing a positive visual image of care and love. Kirsty Grennan, who is jointly running the project with Megan Cronin, says: “We wanted to draw attention to an issue faced by women that isn’t going away and has in fact increased during lockdown.”

Megan adds: “it’s really easy to make hearts, anyone can do it, and you can gain information about what to write by checking our social media. Please take photos and tag us in your social media, which we will share. It’s a great way to help us raise awareness and keep a focus on this issue.”

Women’s Voice members will be hanging up hearts just before and on 8th March around Swan Terrace in the Old Town, the Peace Garden in Alexandra Park and on trees in Kings Road, St Leonards. They warmly encourage you to add hearts to these spots or hang them up anywhere around town – even in your own garden, just don’t forget to take a photo and share!

• For more information contact [email protected] or visit Instagram: @womensvoicehastings, Facebook: Hastings Women’s Voice



