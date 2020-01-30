The RSPCA Sussex East and Hastings Branch, also known as Bluebell Ridge Cat Rehoming Centre, offering talks to community groups or clubs in Hastings and Rother.

Bluebell Ridge, who rescue and rehome over 200 abused, abandoned and unwanted cats every year, is offering the chance for groups to learn more about the important animal welfare work carried out in the local area.

“If you belong to a group who would like to learn more about our work – we would love to hear from you,” says Nikki di Girolamo, Income Generation and Marketing Officer for the Branch.

Nikki explains that arrangements can be made for a volunteer speaker to attend meetings to give a presentation followed by a question and answer session, free of charge. “But we do ask for a donation which will go towards helping the animals in our care.”

• For more information or to book a talk, please contact Nikki on 01424 752121 or [email protected]

• You can learn more about your local RSPCA Branch by visiting their website

www.bluebellridge.org.uk



We hope you have enjoyed reading this article. The future of our volunteer led, non-profit publication would be far more secure with the aid of a small donation. You can also support local journalism by becoming a friend of HIP. It only takes a minute and we would be very grateful.

