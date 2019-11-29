St Michael’s Hospice hosts Lights of Love as an act of remembrance for someone who has passed away by dedicating a star or heart on a Lights of Love tree.

Each year hundreds of people join in this simple act by writing a personal message on a star or a heart to cover the Lights of Love trees near one of the lights. This year there will be trees in nine towns and villages across the Hospice’s catchment area of Hastings and Rother.

.

PIC: Justin Lycett

You can also take part in a Lights of Love church service on Sunday 1st December and Sunday 8th December. All services start at 3.15pm (except St John’s Church at 3.00pm) and are followed by a tree-lighting ceremony at 4.00pm. The Hospice in Upper Maze Hill will also hold two Lights of Love ceremonies without church services on Wednesday 4th December at 6.30pm and Thursday 12th December at 3.15pm.

Cheryl has taken part for the last two years and says: “Lights of Love has now become the beginning of our Christmas; our way of including my mum in what was one of her favourite times of year. The joining together of people who have loved and lost, yet the sharing of experiences, the smiles across the room through the tears and the understanding of each other’s hurt, pain, love and stories just creates an atmosphere like no other.”

St Michael’s Hospice Director of Income Generation, Perdita Chamberlain, says that the ceremony allows for reflection and remembrance in our increasingly busy lives. “It offers a moment of calm, of peace and contemplation for those whom we have loved and lost.”

Pick up stars/ hearts from all St Michael’s Hospice shops, the Hospice reception, or request delivery by calling 01424 456396 or emailing [email protected]

• For more information, please visit the Hospice website www.stmichaelshospice.com/lightsoflove



We hope you have enjoyed reading this article. The future of our volunteer led, non-profit publication would be far more secure with the aid of a small donation. It only takes a minute and we would be very grateful.

