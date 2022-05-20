ADVERTORIAL FEATURE

Lightning Fibre, Lightning fast! The local AltNet for the South Coast, Lightning Fibre Broadband, roared into Bexhill with a Formula One Grand Prix winner, to announce its network expansion and celebrate 120 years since the birth of British motor racing, formally recognised by the RAC as taking place in Bexhill-on-Sea in May 1902.

Lightning Fibre founder and CEO, Ben Ferriman, and Network Director Paul Thornton were pictured with Nelson Piquet’s 1990 Grand Prix-winning F1 Benetton, along with The Vice Chairman of Rother District Council, Councillor Kathy Harmer and The Worshipful the Mayor of Bexhill, Councillor Paul Plim.

Cllr Harmer, commented on the news: “Better broadband is vital for residents and businesses in Bexhill and across the district. This investment, and the creation of local jobs, is a real boost to regeneration efforts and the council whole-heartedly supports this announcement.”

The 1990 Benetton was chosen in a nod to the birth year of the World Wide Web, when Tim Berners-Lee and his colleagues at CERN developed hypertext markup language (HTML) and the uniform resource locator (URL), giving birth to the first incarnation of the World Wide Web.

Ben Ferriman, Lightning Fibre Founder and CEO, added: “It was always my intention to include Bexhill in our network expansion – connecting our Eastbourne and Hastings infrastructure to bring full fibre symmetric future-proofed hyper fast broadband to Bexhill. Bringing the world’s fastest car with us to celebrate the arrival of the world’s fastest broadband is the perfect way to launch our network in Bexhill. We pride ourselves on being the only locally-founded full fibre network headquartered in, and focused on, East Sussex.”

95% of Lightning Fibre employees come from East Sussex, and the install and customer care teams are based in Polegate. The company charges highly competitive prices, to suit all requirements, and local residents are encouraged to register online at www.lightningfibre.co.uk for more information. As the network is symmetric, unlike many other network providers, consumers enjoy guaranteed upload and download speeds of at least 100Mbps at the modem. The network supports 10,000Mbps, making it completely future-proofed for decades to come.

The company will announce further expansion soon, with 100 more local jobs being created now to support that future growth.

A little motor racing history

The 1990 Australian Formula One Grand Prix was held at Adelaide in November 1990 and won by Brazilian driver Nelson Piquet, driving a Benetton-Ford. The car is now owned by John Reaks, who runs it on famous racing circuits around the world, including Brands Hatch, Oulton Park, Bath Spa – Belgium and Suzuka – Japan.

Intensive research proves Bexhill was one of the first places in Great Britain to hold a motor race meeting, just after the turn of the 20th century. It happened along Bexhill seafront during the 1902 May Bank Holiday on a private road owned by Earl De la Warr. Those present included John Montague MP, father of the present Lord Montague of Beaulieu – home of the famous motor museum.



We hope you have enjoyed reading this article. The future of our volunteer led, non-profit publication would be far more secure with the aid of a small donation. You can also support local journalism by becoming a friend of HIP. It only takes a minute and we would be very grateful.

