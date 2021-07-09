New Skills/Old Ground is a series of free digital skills workshops for 18-24-year-olds, running from July to September 2021 and funded by Historic England as part of the Trinity Triangle Hastings Heritage Action Zone project. The aim is to train young people to use new technology to explore the extraordinary history of the Trinity Triangle and America Ground with the objective of inspiring interest and raising awareness of local history and heritage with young people.

Andrew Myers of Leisure and Learning, Hastings, is the learning co-ordinator for the project. He explains why this particular age group is being targeted: “Heritage isn’t a static, dead thing, it’s always moving forwards and changing,” he says. “Young people shouldn’t feel like it’s not for them.

If we want to preserve our heritage for the future, it’s vital we inspire the next generation to take up the baton.”

He points out that the workshops are also part of helping with the slow process of recovery from Covid. “It’s been a tough year for all of us, but the pandemic has hit young people hard in a specific way,” he says. “These workshops will be great for rebuilding confidence and gaining a sense of achievement. Let’s say you’ve been out of work for a while. Delivering a project to a deadline will be a great thing to put on your CV.”

The idea, as the name suggests, is to use digital media to explore the heritage and history of the Trinity Triangle, using apps to create content for a walking tour, a 3D virtual gallery and a pop-up museum. The sessions are run by Erica Smith who, amongst many other things, has done a lot of work with young people as part of the A Town Explores a Book mentor scheme.

For Erica, it’s vital to encourage young people to make their own connections between the past and the present, making history relevant to them. “The Trinity Triangle is a small area but so rich in history,” she explains. “Feeling part of the living history of the space is crucial.”

The participants will work in groups of four, each doing six three-hour workshops over a two-week period on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The exact dates are to be confirmed, depending on uptake. The workshops are free, and all equipment will be provided as well as some expenses where appropriate. So if you’re in the target age group and this sounds like it might be for you, sign up on the project website.

“Or if you know any young people you think might benefit, please spread the word!” says Andrew.

• More information and sign-up visit www.hastingshive.org.uk/programmes or email [email protected]



We hope you have enjoyed reading this article. The future of our volunteer led, non-profit publication would be far more secure with the aid of a small donation. You can also support local journalism by becoming a friend of HIP. It only takes a minute and we would be very grateful.

