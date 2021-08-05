Church Wood Community Orchard, a new community group, has been busy planting an apple orchard in the grass area in Church Wood, the local nature reserve in Hollington. And it will be officially opened to the public on 7th August from 11.00am to 3.00pm.

The group, supported by Hastings Borough Council, Brighton Permaculture Trust and The Conservation Volunteers and friends, has so far planted 12 apple trees. However, it’s much more than just an orchard as Mary Dawson explains: “It’s about developing a whole ecosystem that includes the trees for fruit, a local species wildflower meadow to encourage pollinators, shelter for wildlife and a place for people, especially children, to come and connect with nature and enjoy each other’s company.”

Local schoolchildren visit the orchard

The group is working with local experts with the aim of enhancing the value of this site for wildlife, children, local people and the public. There is a central area for people to picnic and the orchard will be used for social, nature-related education, and wellbeing. “Nature first – which includes us all,” as Mary says. She also highlighted the importance of patience in developing such a project – for example, the apples will not be yielding fruit for another two or three years.

The free-of-charge launch event will include nature-based children’s activities as well as three talks from 1.00-2.30pm – donations will however be welcome as well as new volunteers! The talks are entitled: The Creation and Future Plans for the Orchard, Developing a Local Species Wildflower Meadow and The Wonder of Mulch. (Something for everyone.) Organised group sizes will take into consideration Covid rules and concerns. An event to enjoy with all the family.

Watering the trees

• For more information email [email protected], phone Mary 01424 852668 or visit the Facebook page Church Wood Community Orchard.

• Directions (TN38 9PB): Church in the Wood Lane off Church Wood Drive.

Follow sign to the school and Church. Car parking by church.



