By Sherry Clark

Covid-19 has provided us all with ample opportunity to think about how we use our time, and for some, how we can spend more time outdoors, getting our hands dirty. Gardening has never seen such a surge in popularity – at least for the under 60s!

With gardening as one of the few activities that we can safely indulge in this year, having a place to grow is more important than ever. However, Hastings and St Leonards have a disproportionately large number of flats with no green spaces. That’s where the Transition Town Hastings community garden at Warrior Square station provides an ideal solution.

As Alison Cooper of Transition Town says: “It’s the perfect place for social-distancing; you’re surrounded by nature which is great for mental health, creating and growing, watching the birds and bees, and right now it’s much safer to be outside!”

The first seeds of a community garden were sown in 2016, when Transition Town Hastings offered to improve the bleak slope that greeted people getting off the train from London. They enlisted the help of Transition Town member and landscape architect Julia Hilton to design the space – and the planting, seeding, watering and weeding began.

These days, the best way to really appreciate the garden is to wander around the site. The whole place has a real sense of purpose and tranquillity, with paths through the trees connecting with small acts of ‘people power’ – rustic compost heaps and a hidden kitchen-garden.

Like every community-improvement initiative, volunteers come and go and there is a constant need for new energy and enthusiasm, as well as weeding and watering help. If you have an hour or so to spare, check transitiontownhastings.org.uk/projects/community-garden for the next session.

In the meantime, you are all invited to visit the garden and find out more from 4.00-6.00pm, Sunday 26th July.

• For more information on how you can get involved email [email protected]

• See HIP Issue 155, A Platform for Young Reader Voices, for article on community garden installation with A Town Explores a Book



