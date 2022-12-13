Thanks to the support of the Hastings Old Town community and kind backing from the surrounding area, Isabel Blackman Centre in Winding Street, Old Town, Hastings will remain open indefinitely. This week His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for East Sussex, Mr Andrew Blackman, officially re-opened the centre.

The Isabel Blackman Centre was purchased and is now owned outright by a new charity, setup to retain the centre for the local community, called Isabel Blackman Centre – In Perpetuity (IBC-IP). Four key Hastings charities came together to form IBC-IP: Hastings Old Town Residents Association, Hastings Voluntary Action, Hastings & St Leonards Seniors Forum, and Age UK East Sussex.

The revamped Isabel Blackman has been designed to suit a wider age group with support for everyone over 50. There are daily recreational classes from art and crafts to IT training, hobbies, music, dance and more. Anyone can take part, with some of the activities free and others charging a small cover.

For those who want to use the café or classes more than once a month, a Social Membership is available. For £25 per year social members receive 10% of all food and drinks and £1 off activity class fees all year long.

A key aim of the new centre is to create what the local community need. Following several open days and public consultations, the building now houses its own gym and exercise studio specifically for the over 50s. The gym is fully kitted out with state of the art, accessible equipment and offers a range of exercise and wellbeing classes. From Yoga, Qi Gong and Pilates, to exercise sessions for all levels and abilities.

Isabel Blackman Centre in action

Age UK are now running the centre day-to-day. Their East Sussex Operations Director, Richard Scott-Clark said “When we talked to people, they said there were no facilities like this locally and they often found larger gyms intimidating. Our new gym and studio are specifically for the over 50s and we want to support people at all levels of fitness to have somewhere to go and enjoy exercise”.

The centre can now provide event and hire spaces, and recently hosted the Carers Association Christmas Fair and a weekly producers and creators fair.

Mayor of Hastings, Cllr James Bacon, said, “Now, as we need these facilities more than ever, its heart-warming to see the Centre come back to life once again and continue to support the Old Town and wider Hastings Communities.”

• The Isabel Blackman Centre is now open Monday to Friday 8am-4pm, weekends coming soon. The café serves breakfast from 8am-11.30am and lunch 12.00am-2.30pm, with hot drinks and light bites all day.

• For more information pop down to meet the team, call 01424 235 535 or visit isabelblackmancentre.co.uk



We hope you have enjoyed reading this article. The future of our volunteer led, non-profit publication would be far more secure with the aid of a small donation. You can also support local journalism by becoming a friend of HIP. It only takes a minute and we would be very grateful.

