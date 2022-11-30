By Rod Webb

It’s been a lovely summer and beautiful warm autumn. But as cold and wet dampens the spirits, the town seems to be opening its heart to those who might otherwise miss out. I was able to visit two such initiatives today and it turned out to be a great way to spend a windy Thursday afternoon.

The first stop was the Cozy Crypt at Christ Church on London Road, open every Thursday from 8am to 6pm. Walking through the sturdy oak door, the first thing to greet me was a rack full of winter clothes; then just around the corner was a warm and welcoming space: an invitation to sit down and relax. Maybe it was the stone walls and low ceiling, maybe the muted colours, but it felt just right.

CREDIT: Rod Webb

I talked to Julie Harrison, the co-ordinator and driving force behind the Cozy Crypt, and a member of the congregation at Christ Church. She was full of enthusiasm for how things were going, the response from volunteers, collaboration of local businesses, and the response of those dropping by for a bit of warmth.

The church provides the heated space, everything else is down to the community: provision of warm clothes; tea and biscuits; toys for children coming with family; cushions, plants – anything to make it cozy (all donations still needed and gratefully received).

It seemed clear that Julie is not only someone who is happy to ask for help, but that there is a good response from the town. She told me that other churches and public spaces are joining forces so there should soon be somewhere to go every day.

I was there around midday but there were already a scattering of visitors sitting chatting and drinking tea – free of charge! Inevitably the kitchen was where the action was, with one visitor insisting she take a photo of me with a volunteer.

Julie’s enthusiasm is infectious, and her passion (and a bit of community help), should ensure the Cozy Crypt becomes a warm winter refuge, integral to the town.

Next stop was the Karma Community Kitchen and, in the basement of the Chapel Community Centre, Chapel Park Road. Things were being set up when I arrived and the kitchen was in full swing. Once again it felt like a really welcoming space with a tight band of about eight volunteers who were clearly all knew what they were doing.

The Karma Kitchen is a project affiliated to an organisation called Karmabank: it was set up in London during the pandemic as a “social impact project developer” designed to help others with the inspiring message of “improving our own lives through improving the lives of others”. I spoke to Rima, the co-founder of the organisation, who has now moved to Hastings. She and her team certainly appear to embody the message that we are all in this together.

I also spoke to a group of diners: two men who had come on their own and two women who were friends, all of disparate ages. They were full of praise: “It’s absolutely amazing. It’s lovely to come and chat and have a three-course meal.”

Another joined in saying: “It’s more than just food. Once a week coming here could mean everything to you. Company, isn’t it? You can then get through the weekend on this.” They all agreed that there’s not enough awareness of issues such as the impact of loneliness on mental health, which was why places like these were so important.

The youngest in the group went further, saying how he would never normally come to such a place, not feeling comfortable to be seen going in. But he said the atmosphere was so welcoming and relaxed that it had changed his whole attitude: rather than just taking, he had felt part of the whole process of community and sharing. Karma in action.

• To find out more about Christ Church and its activities visit christchurchstleonards.co.uk

• To find out more about Karmabank visit karmabank.co (no uk) where you can find information on all their projects.



