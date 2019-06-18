This is a press release from Hastings Borough Council



A community integration and networking event called “Help the community Help Themselves” was held at the Cinnamon Spice restaurant in St Leonards last week, organised by Mohammed Akmol Ali.

The purpose of the event was to bring the community together and share experiences and expertise. In his speech to the group Bilal Ansari spoke about his interpretation of “One Hastings, many voices”; how Hastings, as a diverse community works together to achieve common goals.

Judy Rogers, cabinet member for Hastings Borough Council said, “I was delighted to be able to attend the lunch generously provided by Cinnamon Spice. The event, supported by the East Sussex Muslim Association, proved a great success enabling individuals, charities and community groups to meet and exchange ideas.”



