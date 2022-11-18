Hastings Emergency Action Resilience Team (HEART) has recently opened a Community Information Hub in the Town Hall. The Hub is a friendly space where you can talk to someone in person about the services and activities available in your community. It brings together numerous organisations that support Hastings residents in enduring the harsh realities of life in 2022 and beyond. If you’re finding it difficult to access information online the Hub can help guide you, access online services and print off information you might want to take home with you.

Advice is available on numerous topics, from surviving winter to healthy living. From help with the rising cost of living to help finding and participating in community activities.

Just remember that what you may think is the smallest of helping hands can make a big difference

to someone – Katy Kitely, HEART volunteer

HEART volunteers come from all walks of life – healthcare professionals, business people, fundraisers, community workers, artists – a spectrum of caring people all wanting to do what they can to make a difference in Hastings.

• The Hub is open: Thursday/Friday10am-4pm and Saturday 10am-2pm. It is part of the Town Hall (Priory Meadow entrance), opposite Mr. Beans.



