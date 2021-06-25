By Mark Dimmock

Hastings hearing aid users can look forward to a relaunched service this summer from local charity East Sussex Hearing. The pop-in NHS hearing aid maintenance and battery replacement sessions will start

on Tuesday 29th June and continue (subject to government lockdown regulations) every last Tuesday of the month until the end of November 2021.

The service is free to all NHS Conquest Hospital Audiology department patients and takes place at the Central Hall, Bank Buildings, Station Road, Hastings TN34 1NG, between 10.30-11.30 am without an appointment. It

has always been well used, with up to 50 people attending each

month. Users to the Hearing Aid Maintenance service (HAM) also access our Hard of Hearing groups, along with the lipreading and sign language classes delivered by the charity.

The HAM sessions provide a service for NHS patients who traditionally have had difficulty getting to the NHS drop-in session at the Conquest Hospital. This service has been disrupted with the drop-in session at the Conquest cancelled for the foreseeable future.

The HAM service was suspended during the national lockdown causing real concern for hearing aid users.

According to a spokesperson, the equipment requires cleaning every six months, but this can be difficult for anyone with dexterity problems. Their only alternative is to post the aids to NHS audiology, which leaves them without any hearing equipment for several days. Without the service, many people simply stop wearing the equipment.

Commenting on the relaunch, charity CEO, David Rowan, said: “Our Hastings area volunteers team can’t wait to get back and help the townspeople maintain their hearing aids. The pop-in sessions will also give wearers the opportunity to discover the other services East Sussex Hearing offers to the deaf, deafened and those with hearing difficulties.”



