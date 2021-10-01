Lovers of exceptional beer and independent businesses have cause for great excitement this month, as the weekend of October 8th-10th sees the return of the town-wide, craft beer extravaganza Hastings Tap Takeover – and it’s bigger and beerier than ever.

Following a hugely successful inaugural event in 2019, this year’s celebration of all things independent beer will encompass an incredible seventeen pubs, bars and bottle shops across Hastings and St Leonards, with each venue turning over their taps to a different independent brewery on the same whopping weekend.

Hastings Tap Takeover was established not only to celebrate the abundance of spectacular independent breweries operating in the UK and beyond, but also to recognise and bring together the many remarkable independently run, beer-focussed establishments in Hastings and St Leonards.

As each venue hosts their own choice of brewery, the wide-ranging line-up reflects the great diversity of the independent beer scene, and means there will be something on offer for everyone, be it cask or keg, more traditional or completely off the wall. And as there are no tickets or entry fees, it’s as simple as browsing a map and plotting the pub crawl of your dreams.

At a time when independent hospitality can do with all the support it can get, Hastings Tap Takeover aims to encourage

both residents and visitors to explore pubs and discover breweries they may not otherwise have encountered. Your favourite beer may be just around the next corner.

• Full lineup and venue map can be found at hastingstaptakeover.com or follow @hastingstaptakeover

