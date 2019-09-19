Hastings Museum & Art Gallery is in the running to be crowned the Best Educational Day Out in London and South East by Day Out with the Kids. The museum was shortlisted after a record number of nominations and comes after a year of growing visitor figures and a record number of school visits.

Kim Forward, lead councillor for culture said the council was “really pleased that our wonderful museum has been shortlisted” and was “thrilled to have that seal of approval” in recognition of “places that really work hard to deliver for families”.

She added: “Please vote for us and help us win!”

The award is designed to recognise the days out that go the extra mile to deliver for families, and all awards are voted for by real families, based on their own experiences.

Now it’s all in the hands of the public, with voting open from today until Monday 30th September.

• Vote online at awards.dayoutwiththekids.co.uk/vote-2019



