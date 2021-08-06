“The commons is the cultural and natural resources accessible to all members of a society, including natural materials such as air, water, and a habitable earth.” (Wikipedia) They can also be resources that groups of people manage for individual and collective benefit – as is the case with Hastings Commons.

By Andrew Myers

This is the first of a semi-regular round-up of everything going on in the Hastings Commons.

What is the Hastings Commons?

It’s a place – a collection of buildings in the America Ground, Hastings

It’s an ecosystem of organ-isations working together – Heart of Hastings, White Rock Neighbourhood Ventures, Jericho Road Solutions, Leisure & Learning, and Project Art Works (among others!)

Most importantly, it’s an ethos – community led regeneration. We aim to transform dereliction into community-owned vibrant spaces and homes that are community owned, collaboratively managed and affordable forever.

What are the buildings?

So far – Rock House, the Observer Building, 39 Cambridge Road, 10 Claremont, Rose Cottage, Eagle House – oh, and some caves!

What’s going on then?

The renovation of the Observer Building continues apace, and public tours will be re-commencing very soon. The ground floor studio of the Rose Cottage Stables has just been renovated and is available to

rent at affordable rates to run learning events and workshops: hastingshive.org.uk/rose-cottage.

The Library of Things opened on 1st August at Eagle House (27-29 Cambridge Road opposite ESK). You can join from £3 a year to borrow useful things and be part of an awesome comm-unity self-help project! Visit heartofhastings.org.uk/hlot. And Retrobella Vintage host a market in the Alley on the first Sunday of the month – the next one is on Sunday 5th September.

We’ve also placed four Kickstart employees in organisations across the Commons, helping young people get back into work. And if you just want to wind down, Eagle House will soon be opening as an ‘open living room’ – a place to relax, chat and look out for each other. We’ve been working with Camerados (camerados.org) on a grand opening for Friday 10th September – watch this space!

And finally (for the moment) we’re running the New Skills Old Ground project designed to develop digital skills and raise awareness of the history of the America Ground – get in touch to find out more: [email protected].

Happy commoning!



