By Lisa Pettifer

A Hastings care home has scooped a national award for its “first class” dementia care.

Hastings Court on The Ridge beat off stiff competition from five other finalists to be crowned ‘Dementia Care Team of the Year’ in the Caring UK Awards 2018 at a glittering ceremony on Thursday 6th December at the Athena events centre in Leicester.

The purpose-built home, led by manager Georgina Gamble, was noted by judges for its “strong person-centred approach from staff to creating a happy and supportive environment…that feels like home”. The judges, who visited Hastings Court last month to see its care first hand, felt the team were worthy winners because of the “ethos of compassionate care to support residents to remain independent by understanding their life histories, to offer choice and allow for personal preference and activities.”

The home was also praised for valuing the staff who, judges said, “are passionate about the quality of care they provide and go above and beyond their day job.”

Judges were impressed with “innovative examples of how residents have come to life” using inexpensive approaches such as interaction with a robotic toy pony to encourage communication from a resident who uses very little speech.

To come out on top, Hastings Court went through a rigorous assessment process which involved a site visit by a member of the awards team. Their report was then considered by the expert judging panel which included the Chair of the National Care Association, Nadra Ahmed OBE DL, and Professor Jane Murphy, co-lead of the Ageing and Dementia Research Centre at Bournemouth University.

“We are thrilled beyond words to win this award,” said Georgina. “I’m so proud of the staff here. We are a close-knit team, which the judges recognised, that works hard to create a great quality of life for our residents with dementia. This award not only recognises the staff on our specialist dementia floors, but across the home and it is fantastic that their compassion and dedication has been rewarded.”

Hastings Court was also a finalist in the ‘Excellence and Innovation in Dementia Care’ category.

The 80-bed home, which provides residential, nursing and memory care, is part of Oakland Care. Its Operations Director, Daren Dalmedo said; “The team at Hastings Court are extremely deserving of this award and we’re delighted they have been recognised for the first-class person-centred care they provide for our residents.

“This is a great step for Oakland as we strive to become the provider of choice in the elderly care sector.”

The Hastings Court Team

Pictured: L-R

Rebecca Elgar (Lifestyles Manager)

Sami Westlake (Community Lead)

Georgina Gamble (Registered General Manager)

Kellie Carter (Team Leader)

Donna Quested (Health Care Assistant)

Feature Pic: Hastings Court Team with presenter Christa Ackroyd.

About Hastings Court

Hastings Court is a purpose built, 80 bed care home on the outskirts of Hastings, run by Oakland Care. It provides person-centred residential, nursing and memory care.

https://hastingscourt.oaklandcare.com/

