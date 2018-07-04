St Michael’s Hospice is delighted to announce the return of the Seaside Zumbathon Party, which is taking place at Hastings Beer and Music Festival on Saturday 7th July, 9am – 11am.

Zumba is such a fun way to keep fit and has become popular with all ages across the globe. So why not join the party and come and take part in a Zumba event like no other? The event is perfect for families, groups of friends and colleagues, and there is always a friendly, supportive, fun atmosphere to boot!

Tickets are £15 per adult, £5 per child, which include a day pass to the festival.

The Hospice would like to thank Becky from Funk Fusion Fitness for her continued support of this event, and the organisers of Hastings Beer and Music Festival for providing the space to party in!

Visit www.stmichaelshospice.com/zumbathon to book your tickets.

St Michael’s Hospice provide holistic care and support for all those throughout Hastings and Rother affected by a progressive life-limiting illness or bereavement. They need to raise over £10,000 every day to run the Hospice. Throughout 2017 St Michael’s Hospice are celebrating their 30th anniversary. They are holding a variety of events within the communities of Hastings and Rother to help raise awareness of local hospice care. To find out more, visit www.stmichaelshospice.com/30th.

St Michael’s specialist care and clinical teams deliver supportive care, symptom control and support to patients and families through our 26-bed Hospice, Day Services, Hospice at Home service, Bereavement Support and Hospice Neighbours. Operating for nearly 30 years they aim to deliver exceptional standards of palliative care and provide a responsive service that supports choice and independence. The Hospice operates a Donation Centre in St Leonards on Sea and 10 retail shops in Battle, Bexhill on Sea, Hastings, Ore, Rye, Sidley and St Leonards on Sea, stocking items from second hand clothes and baby wear to furniture and St Michael’s Hospice merchandise and much more.

We hope you have enjoyed reading this article. The future of our volunteer led, non-profit publication would be far more secure with the aid of a small donation. It only takes a minute and we would be very grateful.