Hope Kitchen has been offering hot food and peer support to some of the most vulnerable in Hastings since 2005.This charitable organisation is run by a team of dedicated volunteers, on a twice weekly basis, every Thursday and Saturday night from 7.30-9.00pm, from the basement of Wellington Square Baptist Church in Hastings town centre.

This vital service has recently come under threat because the kitchen at Wellington Square Baptist Church is in desperate need of refurbishment. As the church is a listed building, costs are high and it is estimated that £30,000 will have to be raised in order for Hope Kitchen, Street Pastors and the other groups who also use this space to continue operating.

Now the Darvell Bruderhof Community have generously pledged to donate £15,000 towards the refurbishment so desperately needed to ensure Hope Kitchen can continue to offer its services to those who need it most. The Bruderhof are based in Robertsbridge, East Sussex, with an additional community in Kent. Members live without private property, sharing everything, as practised by the first church in Jerusalem. Members of the community have been volunteering at Hope Kitchen on a weekly basis since 2010 as well as offering financial grants and support where possible.

Hannah Horning from the community in Robertsbridge has been volunteering for Hope Kitchen for many years and loves working there. She explains: “Homelessness is a significant problem in Hastings, and multiple agencies are concerned and working hard to help those affected. The work Hope Kitchen does is very important, and it’s great to be part of an effort like this.”

Hope Kitchen’s practical work is a wider expression of an overarching Christian ethos: to make a genuine difference to those living with the harsh reality of addiction, homelessness and loneliness. They provide a much-needed space to anyone who needs it, regardless of faith or denomination. Hope Kitchen is also able to signpost guests to other relevant agencies for additional support within the local community should they need it.

Mike Cooper, Chair of Trustees at Hope Kitchen, explains: “We’re so honoured to be able to work with other agencies, churches, and community groups around the local area to improve the lives of our guests.”

Talking about their collaboration with the Bruderhof Community, he says: “They’ve worked with us for ten years now and are so supportive of our cause, both financially and practically. Raising £30,000 for Wellington Square Church is a big task, but with this generous gift from the Bruderhof we’re one step closer.”

He hopes the community will get behind this project to ensure that Hope Kitchen can continue to serve the community of Hastings and St Leonards for many years to come. The Bruderhof will be matching all donations made until they hit the target, so giving now will double the value of your gift.

• To donate to Hope Kitchen visit the Hope Kitchen JustGiving page

• To find out more about Hope Kitchen and how to get involved visit

hopekitchenhastings.org.uk

• For more information on the Darvell Bruderhof Community

visit bruderhof.com



