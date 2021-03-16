Enterprise Junction has announced their latest free online course, starting around mid-May to early June 2021. There are 20 spaces available for male and female participants of 50 years or over living in East Sussex (or Kent). All participants must have a good standard of IT and literacy skills.

The challenges that many people are facing in these difficult times are huge, and the impact is felt both financially and emotionally. As a result, more and more people are looking at ways to become more self-reliant. The objective of the self-employment course is to help the participant become independent and start their journey as self-employed.

As part of the course participants will receive the following:

• Workbook and journal

• Three sessions with a Business Advisor over three months

• A Case Manager to support and to stay on track

• Unlimited email support from their Business Advisor / Case Manager during the three-month pre-launch period.

During the course, participants will learn business planning and cashflow forecasting and will receive a number of useful business templates. The training will be carried out in three bite-sized workshops: Introduction to Self-Employment; Business Planning made simple; Sales and Marketing.

“Our aim is to help as many people as possible. That is what motivates us,” says Michelle Gibbins, Chairperson of Enterprise Junction. “We are very grateful for the support of the National Lottery because without their funding we would not be able to provide such a fantastic opportunity.”

• Application forms can be obtained by emailing [email protected] For more information visit

www.enterprisejunction.org.uk



