If you have enjoyed seeing the rubber duck and rubber duckling sculptures on the streets of Hastings, St Leonards on Sea and Bexhill on Sea this summer, you may be saddened to know that the Follow that Duck trail ended on Monday 5 September. The sculptures have formed an art trail for the last ten weeks – bringing colour, creativity and a real talking point to the three coastal towns.





Artist Sophie Malpas with her duck Fizzy Pop and Salty Hair; and Doubleduck, Sponsored by Community Playthings and painted by kerry Caffyn

However, there is one final opportunity to see all the sculptures together on 17 and 18 September at East Sussex Coast College where they will be on display in a mass exhibition for a final farewell weekend. St Michael’s Hospice will be unveiling two special rubber duckling sculptures which have, until now, remained in hiding. To find out more and book your tickets for the Farewell Event please visit www.followthatduck.co.uk/events

In October the rubber ducklings will be returned to the schools and community groups who created these fabulous artworks, a lasting memento to be celebrated for years to come. The large rubber ducks and two special ducklings, will appear at the Hook a Duck Auction on Friday 7 October, raising money for the Hospice.

If you have fallen in love with one of these fabulous ducks, register to come along to the auction led by Kevin Wall at Rye Auction Galleries Ltd at the website address above.

• If you have any questions about either of the above events please contact the Follow that Duck team at [email protected]

St Michael’s Hospice is active supporting and enabling the community of Hastings and Rother to live well with dying, death and loss.

Our integrated multi-disciplinary teams deliver supportive care, symptom control and support to patients and families through our In-Patient Unit, Wellbeing Programme, Hospice Outreach, Specialist Palliative Care Telephone Support Line, Bereavement Support and Hospice Neighbours.

It costs £14,400 every day to provide our Hospice services, and we are grateful to all who support our vital work. The Hospice operates a Donation Centre in St Leonards on Sea where appointments can be made to drop off donations of pre-loved goods. In addition, we have 7 retail shops across the catchment area in Battle, Bexhill on Sea, Hastings, Rye, Sidley and St Leonards on Sea.



