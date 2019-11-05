As a result of fossil finds around Hastings cliffs last year, it is thought a new creature may have come to light…

Renowned local puppet theatre company IDOLRICH TheatreRotto present a new outside event packed with mystery and excitement this November for children and families. This free, jaw-dropping discovery from the past, will be revealed for all to see on Sunday 10th November in theBroomgrove Wood (off Upper Broomgrove Rd) at 2pm.

The following weekend further sightings are expected on the Hastings seafront shoreline where performances will take place on Saturday 16th November:

11.30am on the Stade Open Space

1.30pm at Bottle Alley.

3.00pm Azur Beach.

Meet the Experts as they reveal their exciting findings on this fun and fact-filled trail and follow up afterwards at the Hastings Museum and Art Gallery.

But who or what is the new visitor? Don’t wait – see!

More information from: 01424 203944

www.theatrerotto.co.uk

The events have been funded by: BIG LOCAL NORTH EAST HASTINGS in the Broomgrove district and on the seafront by The Foreshore Trust Hastings Borough Council.



