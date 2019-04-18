Chestnut Tree House, the children’s hospice for Sussex and South East Hampshire, is bringing a brand new walk to Eastbourne this summer – and it promises to be an evening of magic and wonder.

Setting off at 7pm, participants will walk from day to night, reflecting the 24-hour nature of the care Chestnut Tree House offers to local children and families. Three interactive stops along the 10-mile route will give walkers the chance to experience first hand some of the fun that children and families have when they are cared for by Chestnut Tree House. The walk will finish back at the Redoubt on Royal Parade, where walkers can celebrate their achievement in style.

PICTURE: Chestnut Tree House

Open to everyone aged 10 and over, the Wonder Walk is a great opportunity to take on a challenge as a team. “A lot of people don’t want to, or can’t, take on a big running, cycling or adrenaline-fuelled challenge,” says Mikayla Bernstein, Corporate Fundraiser for Chestnut Tree House. “With its flat, 10-mile seafront setting, the Wonder Walk presents a real chance for team building whilst experiencing a magical evening and raising vital funds for a local charity.”

• The Wonder Walk will take place on Saturday 15th June at 7.00pm at the Redoubt Fortress in Eastbourne.

• For more information and registration visithttp://www.chestnut-tree-house.org.uk/wonderwalk



We hope you have enjoyed reading this article. The future of our volunteer led, non-profit publication would be far more secure with the aid of a small donation. It only takes a minute and we would be very grateful.

