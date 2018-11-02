Cat lovers are invited to support the Bluebell Ridge Cat Rehoming Centre by joining them for their first ever movie night at the Electric Palace Cinema on Wednesday 28th November for 7:30pm.

The charity will be showing the uplifting true story of an unlikely friendship, A Street Cat Named Bob, which is based on the international best-selling book. It’s the story of how James Bowen, a busker and recovering drug addict, had his life transformed when he met a stray ginger cat.

Tickets are £10 each, which will include popcorn and sweet treats. There are only a limited amount of tickets available, so early booking is advised. Tickets are available from the Bluebell Ridge Centre and need to be booked in advance due to popular demand. The Centre at Chowns Hill, just off The Ridge in Hastings, is open 11am until 3pm every day, except Thursdays.

The event, which is kindly sponsored by Rohese Cattery, will be raising funds for local rescue cats in need. Each year, Bluebell Ridge provides a safe environment for over 200 abused, abandoned and unwanted cats in Hastings and Rother, before finding them loving homes.

• For more information about Bluebell Ridge and their Movie Night, please visit www.bluebellridge.org.uk



