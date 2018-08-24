This is a press release from Sussex Coast College.

Students at Sussex Coast College Hastings were celebrating on Thursday morning after picking up their A-Level results.

Ella Sudiarta was delighted to find out that she achieved an A*A*A in her three A-Level subjects.

“I’m so happy with my results,” said Ella, “I’m extremely happy with my A* in Sociology. I’ll be celebrating tonight, and then I’ll need to earn some money because I’m going travelling in January for 6 months, before going to uni next September to study Politics and Sociology.”

Oscar Godfrey was delighted with his AAB in Fine Art, Graphics, and French and will be heading to BIMM in Brighton to study song writing.

“I’m really pleased with my grades,” said Oscar. “I love art, but I’ve decided that Music is where my real passion lies. While I’ve been at college, I’ve been learning to play the guitar and writing my own songs, so I’d like to learn how to do it properly, and hopefully one day become a singer-songwriter.”

Tess Smith was pleased with her results of BCC in Economics, Politics, and Psychology which has helped her to gain an apprenticeship with a local Gin Distillery.

“I’m really pleased with my results because A-Levels are tough! I’m pleased because my results have meant that I’ve been able to secure an apprenticeship at a local gin distillery in Tonbridge. It is so interesting and very varied; I’m doing everything from making gin to selling it.”

The college continues its excellent record of helping students to achieve their first choice destinations after college, whether that is going to university, starting an apprenticeship, or going into employment.

Students benefit from fantastic pastoral care in terms of regular meetings with their own personal tutor, UCAS application workshops, and being supported in undertaking at least one work experience placement each year.

There were 100% pass rates in 14 subjects, and an increase of 7% in the number of higher grades achieved by students; meaning that every 1 in 3 grades gained is in either an A*, A, or B.

Jim Sharpe, Principal Sussex Coast College Hastings said: “This is a fantastic set of results for our students. I’d like to congratulate them all on their hard work and commitment throughout the year.

A-Levels are now two year programmes, which challenge the students in different ways from those who have studied these courses previously. Therefore, we are as delighted as our students with their achievements.

We are committed to a very learner centred approach, allowing students from a diverse range of backgrounds and previous academic experiences, to be successful. This is something that should be celebrated.”

A number of other students were also celebrating on Thursday morning after they secured the grades they needed to secure entry to their first choice universities.

Molly Spears was impressed with an A in History to accompany her A* in Sociology, and an A in English Literature.

“I’m so happy with my A in History as I was only expecting a B. I’m off to Kings College London to study Comparative Literature. It should be really interesting and it is something different. It covers a world of different texts and will hopefully help me with my goal to work in publishing or even being an author.”

Bethen Blackabee will be heading to the University of East London next month to start her degree in Film after gaining the grades she needed.

“I’m so pleased with A*BB,” said Bethen. “My time at college has been great and it has really helped me to get to where I want to go. My dream job would be to direct films, and I’ve already taken my first steps to getting there.”

James Marshall was in a great mood after opening his results to find out he got ABB in Politics, Economics, and Law.

“I’m very happy this morning, I did much better than I expected. I’m going to study Financial Economics at the University of Kent, with the view of going into financial management afterwards. I’ll certainly be celebrating tonight.”

Olly Crab already knew he would be studying History at Goldsmiths after already having an unconditional offer from the University.

“I feel quite relaxed this morning, I already have an unconditional offer from Goldsmiths, so regardless of my grades, I knew I’d being going there in September. I am still really pleased with BBC in my three subjects, and delighted with the result of my hard work.”

