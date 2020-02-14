There are many great food projects in Hastings, from Dom’s Food Mission and Surviving the Streets to Bags of Taste, Home Ground Kitchen and Pea Pod Veg. Some work is already going on to create a local food network, so how could this include local growers as well and use even more of the food that is going to waste?

You can join the discussion about local food production and what can be learned from other projects at an event organised by the Hastings Green Party at 12 noon, Saturday 22nd February at All Saints Hall in All Saints Street. This event follows the Green Party’s AGM but is open to all, of any political persuasion (or none). All local food and growing groups are invited to share their knowledge and expertise.

Abby Nicol on her farm

Emily O’Brien, Policy and Partnerships Manager for Brighton & Hove Food Partnership, will talk about The Surplus Food Network, an alliance of organisations tackling food waste by working with suppliers to distribute surplus to people in need in Brighton, Hove and surrounding areas.

The Food Partnership is nationally acclaimed for its work to join the dots in the food system strategically alongside practical projects like their successful Community Kitchen. As Emily says: “Connecting up organisations leads to funding opportunities and a stronger voice.”

There are already the beginnings of a similar network in Hastings and the meeting will discuss how it can be expanded. Abby Nicol is the founder of Pea Pod Veg, a working example of small-scale organic agriculture feeding our local community. She will be talking about how to set up small-scale organic vegetable production to increase the capacity to feed people locally and how to create a local food network.

The discussion will finish off with some bread and soup made with vegetables from Pea Pod (small donation requested).

• Please book in advance so there’s enough soup tinyurl.com/foodandgrowing



