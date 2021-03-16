Hastings Borough Council has become an official registered member of the UK Network of Age-friendly Communities, a network supported by the Centre for Ageing Better.

At its full council meeting on 16th December 2020, the council agreed to make an official application to the UK Network of Age-friendly Communities, and this has now been accepted. The initial motion at the meeting was put forward by Cllr Ruby Cox, who has been appointed as Older Persons Champion.

“Ageism, unfortunately, is a problem that is rife across society, including stereotyping and a huge amount of negativity within the media,” says Cllr Cox. “It is so important to show that in Hastings we are aware of this prejudice and we are aiming to improve the lives of those in older age and to ensure older people can partake in all parts of society.”

She went on to say how joining the network shows the council’s intention to consider the needs and wishes of older people in every area of policy making, and to combat ageism across society. This will include sharing knowledge with other members of the Age-friendly Cities Network to help improve the lives of residents in later life.

The Age-friendly Communities Framework was developed by the World Health Organisation in consultation with older people, built on the evidence of what supports healthy and active ageing. The idea is that older residents should help to shape the place where they live, through the involvement of local groups, councils, businesses and residents all working together in identifying and making changes in both the physical and social environments.

Cllr Judy Rogers, lead councillor for Equalities, Organisational Well-being and Performance, expressed her gratitude to Cllr Fox for bringing this network to the council’s attention: “Age is one of the protected characteristics in the Equalities Act 2010, but unfortunately ageism is still

a huge problem in our society.” She added that the council will “endeavour to have older people as a target group within the council’s own equalities charter, to ensure that the views and needs of older people are considered in everything we do.”

