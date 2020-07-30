There were well over 10,000 responses to the questionnaire organised by East Sussex County Council, who intend to use the information to guide their work in helping East Sussex rebuild and recover from CV-19.

The following is based on a summary of the results.

Community: more than one in three people (35%) said they felt closer to their community as a result of the virus: a similar number (36%) felt there was no change and a slightly smaller number (28%) said they felt more distant.

Finances: one in 10 people (10%) said their household income had been greatly reduced by the pandemic and a further one in four (26%) said they had suffered some reduction.

Health and care: this was the biggest concern, chosen by almost half (47%) – the next greatest areas of concern were finances (20%), education (15%) and crime and safety (7%).

Education: a significant number of parents of school-age children said they would be confident sending their children to school: of those surveyed, 42% were confident, 40% were not and 12% were unsure.

Local economy: improving the local economy was the single biggest priority for the future (chosen by 30% of people) – this was closely followed by quality of life (24%), by public services and by the environment (both 17%) and then by education (12%).

• The full results of the survey can be found at eastsussex.gov.uk/yourcouncil/consultation/coronavirus-survey-results



