National Heritage Day

Bohemia Walled Garden will be opening its doors for National Heritage Day on Sunday 18 September. The day will involve refreshments, family activities and musical entertainment. Visitors will have the chance to look around the garden, talk to volunteers and trustees about this special place, and gardening in general. Above all, people will be able to relax and enjoy this marvellous gem nestled cosily in Summerfield Woods.

Stop Rwanda Deportations Protest

On Monday, local activists from Stand Up to Racism Hastings (SUTR Hastings) held a protest against the government’s plans to deport migrants to Rwanda. The organisation said: “Before Priti Patel can start flying people to Rwanda, her government still faces a legal challenge. This goes to court in London on the 5 September. A legal challenge and mass protests stopped the horror of refugees being sent to Rwanda on the government’s first scheduled flight in June. We wait to see whether the second challenge is as effective”.

The Hastings protest was called in solidarity with activists who will be demonstrating at the Royal Courts of Justice in London.

On Wednesday 17 August the Hastings Lifeboat came to the rescue of refugees in a dinghy a few miles out from Hastings. The Beach Response Team of Hastings Supports Refugees were ready to welcome the refugees – probably exhausted and soaked through – but a Border Force vessel arrived and took them straight to Dover. It is highly likely that everyone on board is now at extreme risk of being deported to Rwanda.

SUTR Hastings said “This shocking and racist policy must be stopped. The protests on Monday and the legal challenge mounted by Care4Calais, PCS and Detention Action are very important.“

Coffin Club returns to St Michael’s Hospice

Are you worried about your funeral? Do you know the choices available to you? Are you unsure how to raise the subject with those you love?

If your answer to any of the questions is yes, come and plan your perfect send-off with the Coffin Club team and a range of informative speakers at St Michael’s Hospice, Upper Maze Hill, St Leonards on Sea, TN38 0LB. It’s the perfect opportunity to find out the choices available and create a bespoke funeral for you or a loved one.

Proudly hosted by the Hospice in the Arthur Easton Centre, the three week funeral planning course (3 half-day sessions, 10:00 – 13:00, from Thursday 6 October) costs £99 per person.

The Coffin Club was founded by Kate Tym and Kate Dyer, local funeral celebrants who were frustrated with the current standard of funerals in the UK. They knew there were so many wonderful choices available to reflect each unique individual but realised this was not something most people are aware of.

Coffin Club has been nominated in the Good Funeral Awards 2022 in the Best Funeral Information Provider category, and in the Celebrant of the Year category. In 2018 they won the Influencing the Wider Profession of Celebrants award at the National Celebrant Awards, and in 2019, won Celebrant of the Year, and were runners up in the Best Funeral Information Provider category.

• For full details and to book, visit www.coffinclub.co.uk/coffin-club-hastings



