By Lucy Gillespie

An extremely hot, sunny wander from Hastings led to the cool and inviting haven that is Ore Community Library.

It was welcoming in more ways than one. Met by friendly trustees and volunteers, Elizabeth Sargent and Jim Breeds, I was struck by what a vibrant yet peaceful space this community-run hub is.

Brightly decorated and beautifully laid out, with 5,000 books and a story time area complete with rainbow-coloured caterpillar cushions, the environment feels very inclusive, and – dare I say it – fun. No stuffiness here and no chance of being ‘shushed’ as I remember from my childhood library visits.

It’s a proactive venture with various events having taken place since its opening in May 2021: from the regular pre-school Storytime, Pirate Day celebrations and author appearances to the ongoing national Summer Reading Challenge with the Gadgeteers. Coming up in September are writing workshops organised as part of Hastings Book Festival, which may also feature a writing challenge for HIP!

But the team behind this has had to be proactive. The library’s closure by East Sussex County Council was devastating to one of the most deprived neighbourhoods in one of the most deprived areas in the country. It was argued that Ore residents could access the £9.5 million refurbished Hastings Central Library, however with an adult bus ticket return trip costing £5.20, the reality was, of course, that the cost was going to be prohibitive for the ward’s largely low-income families; and proved itself to be so. When local schools themselves have limited resources, free access to books for adults and children alike was in real danger of becoming non-existent.

Ore Community Library Group became a charity in March 2020 in order to secure the future of the library. The Council was happy to lease them the building and the original launch date was set for November 2020. Local residents donated time and materials to paint the building, a library management system was put in place and the small task of sorting through 4,000 loaned books began prior to the grand opening.

Covid had other ideas. Though the postponement of the opening from November to May was put to good use with volunteer training, publicity and fund-raising opportunities were missed and this superb venture didn’t quite get the attention it deserved. Incredibly, there are still some who don’t realise the library has reopened.

But its central role in activities, education and advice mean that Ore Community Library has steadily been making itself known and is as much loved as it is needed. One of the Library’s 18 volunteers got their first paid job following their experience helping there; the staff are always ready to help with information on all manner of subjects and

the constant focus on new and exciting projects places the library firmly at the heart of the community and always looking to its future opportunities.

The library works closely with local schools and partly through the positive experience of the pupils, membership is increasing rapidly, with a relatively even split between adult and junior members. Universal Credit advice is available from a benefits adviser from HARC fortnightly; appointments can be made to see Hastings and Rother Credit Union in the building; a local councillor’s surgery has been held there, and the entire space is available to rent for groups and meetings. It truly is a community endeavour.

Waterstones recognise their work and donate best sellers so the book choice is current, appealing and everchanging. There are no fines for late books, the loan of which can easily be extended and, as Elizabeth says, “it’s a happy place.”

One local resident said, “My wife and I adopted two children not too long ago, and to say that the library has had an

impact on them would be an understatement. Both children love how the volunteers know them by name now, how they let them take their books to the counter and check them out with their own library cards. It’s small things like that that make a big difference.”

It’s a gap that should never have been created, but Ore Community Library Group have filled it well, with genuine and appropriate concern for the education and future of Ore.

• The library is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays 10am until 4pm. Please contact before donating books. Fundraising events will be announced and the meeting space is available to hire.

Email [email protected]



