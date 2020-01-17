ACORN the Union is a member-led campaigning organisation supporting and empowering low-income communities across the country to fight for a better life. Founded in Bristol in 2015 as a local action group, it has grown into a national organisation that is influencing politics at the highest levels, taking on big banks, rogue landlords and multinational companies.

Over the last four years, they have shown that, by working together, it is possible to refresh and rebuild democracy and the very fabric of communities. Clearly a perfect fit for Hastings.

ACORN protest in Bristol

The official launch of ACORN Hastings will be at a meeting on 9th February in the Central Hall, Bank Buildings, Station Road, Hastings, TN34 1NG. Russ Brasington, who is organising the meeting, says the purpose is to build a community union in Hastings and St Leonards. Attendees will learn how to use people power to fight back against landlords and have more say in how they run the community. “Most importantly, they will be shown how to win!” he says.

Ironically, Nick Ballard, one of the group’s founders, was trained as an organiser as part of David Cameron’s Big Society initiative – which goes to show that good things can come out of the worst of circumstances, an important lesson as we look ahead in 2020.

The meeting is open to everyone who wants to make positive changes in Hastings and St Leonards-on-Sea. The message from Russ is: “Go tell your friends, family, housemates, neighbours, colleagues – share this event and help build ACORN Hastings!”

• For more information visit the ACORN Hastings Facebook page and https://acorntheunion.org.uk



