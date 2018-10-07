Sussex-made baked goodies are proving to be regular basket-fillers in Southern Co-op retail stores. The products made by Sussex Bakes in Chichester feature in Southern Co-op’s Local Flavours range, which currently showcases nearly 200 local suppliers from 13 different southern England counties. Two other popular product ranges from Sussex producers are Montezuma’s Chocolates in Chichester and oriental foods from Oriental Horizon Limited in Worthing.

Southern Co-op – a regional independent co-operative – was publicising its local producers ahead of the British Food Fortnight from 22 September to 7 October. The Local Flavours range is available in 196 Southern Co-op local stores, with a varied number of local products available in each store. Across the south of England, shoppers have bought nearly two million local products from its stores in the months February to August – the equivalent of 62,493 units each week.

Simon Eastwood, Southern Co-op’s Chief Operating Officer for Retail, said: “Our Local Flavours range is a really important aspect to our retail stores and last year we celebrated its tenth anniversary…It was first launched on the Isle of Wight as we wanted to support some of our amazing local food and drink producers. Today, we currently have nearly 1,900 different types of local products sitting on our shelves…Knowing where our food comes from is so important and so is supporting our local economy. Our local producers can also bring the food alive to help us understand exactly what goes in to the food on our plates.”

The Local Flavours range includes seasonal fruit and veg, fish and meat, cheeses, chutney, bakery goods and beers. Local producers in East Sussex include Holmansbridge Farm in Barncombe, Long Man Brewery in Polegate, and Speldhurst Quality Foods Ltd in Eridge.

Within the Local Flavours range, the producers which have recently sold the most products include cake producer Sussex Bakes from Chichester, brewer Hall & Woodhouse from Blandford St Mary, and frozen ready meal company Cook Trading from Sittingbourne. They each sold between 95,000 and 135,000 units each in the last seven months. East Sussex stores with the Local Flavours range include the University of Sussex in Brighton, Sparrows Green Road in Wadhurst, Battle Road in St Leonards-on-Sea, and Western Road in Hove.

• To find out more about the Southern Co-op’s Local Flavours range, visit www.thesouthernco-operative.co.uk/food/local-flavours

